Abu Dhabi to host a real-life 'Squid Game' inspired by popular Netflix show

Want to play the Squid Game in real life? The Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) in the UAE Capital is making it possible for fans of the hit Netflix show to try their luck at children’s games — but without facing the deadly consequences depicted in the series. The session is open to 30 people, and is slated to be held this week at the Center's Abu Dhabi office. Players will experience the games seen in the popular Netflix series, including "Red Light Green Light" and the Dalgona candy challenge. There will be two teams of 15 participants. The event is slated to be held this Tuesday, October 12, in two sessions at the Center's Abu Dhabi office. For those who haven’t yet been captivated by Squid Game-mania the premise is rather simple – 456 people, all with money issues, voluntarily participate in games to win a big jackpot at the end (which grows after every elimination).

The six rounds were derived from beloved childhood games in Korea – green light, red light, dalgona cookie, the midnight fight, tug of war, marbles, glass stepping stones, and squid game. The show quickly climbed to the top of Netflix’s rankings of most-watched shows after its September 17 release.. They will be wearing uniforms with the Squid Game logo and staff will be wearing the now-iconic circle, triangle and square masks. The groups will play four of the games from the show just without the “eliminations”, as they’re called, and one that was featured in the earlier episodes of the series. There will be a rendition of red light, green light (participants run forward during green light and must freeze during red light, with the aim to cross the finish line), glass stepping stones (players jump onto glass panels, half of which break), the dalgona​ cookie game (participants must cut around a shape in a honeycomb cookie without breaking it), and marbles. They will also play ddakji​, the game from the beginning of the series that requires players to flip a folded piece of paper simply by throwing another one at it. The two-hour sessions will pit participants against each other, with those eliminated watching the rest of the games from the sideline. Unlike in the series where 45.6 billion won ($55.4 million) is in the kitty at the end, there is no money up for grabs in this game.