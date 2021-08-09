Actor Anupam Shyam cremated in Mumbai, celebs attend last rites

Actor Anupam Shyam succumbed to multiple organ failure after prolonged illness. The actor's funeral will take place in Mumbai. Anupam Shyam faced a major health scare last year due to his kidney ailment. The actor, however, recovered and was soon back in action to shoot for his iconic show and the character of Sajjan Singh. He still had to periodically undergo dialysis thrice a week. Actor Yashpal Sharma, a close friend of Anupam Shyam, told indianexpress.com that the veteran actor died at Lifeline hospital, Goregaon around 1.30 am.

“I just returned home from the hospital. The doctors informed us he died due to multiple organ failure.” Actors Sanjay Mishra, Yashpal Sharma will be attending the actor's last rites.Anupam (63) had been suffering from a kidney problem for a long time. His brother had also sought financial help last year to pay the mounting hospital bills. After he recovered, he had to undergo dialysis on a regular basis. This year, Anupam joined the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya Season 2. He has also been part of shows like Rishtey, Doli Armaano Ki, Krishna Chali London and Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath.