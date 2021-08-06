Actor Cheran suffers head injury while shooting, receives eight stitches

Tamil director-actor Cheran was injured while shooting for his upcoming film Anandham Vilayadum Veedu on Thursday. The incident occurred when Cheran was shooting at a house in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. During the shoot, Cheran slipped and fell and suffered an injury on his head. The director-turned-actor even required eight stitches to make the bleeding stop. However, being a thorough professional, the team says Cheran did not cancel the shoot, but requested the team to continue shooting. Later, after getting treated for his wound, he returned to the set and continued to shoot for his scenes.

Talking about Cheran's performance in the film, its producer P Ranganathan says, "Cheran sir is the icing on the cake (for our film). He has delivered a colossal performance. His character will be retained in the hearts and minds of the audience, even after walking out of theatres." Shivathmika Rajashekar plays the female lead in this film. The other cast members include Saravanan, Motta Rajendran, Venba, Daniel Balaji, Kizhakku Cheemaiyile fame Vignesh, Singam Puli, Kumki Joe Malloori, lyricist-and-actor Snehan, Namo Narayanan, Soundarajan, Mounicka, Maina and Paruthiveeran fame Sujatha, Priyanka, Nakkalite Dhanam and many others.

