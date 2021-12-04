Actor-comedian Mallika Dua's father & famous journalist Vinod Dua passes away

Journalist Vinod Dua's daughter Mallika has said her father passed away today. She shared a picture of her father and wrote, “Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall.”

Vinod Dua’s last rites will take place tomorrow i.e on December 5 at Lodhi Crematorium at 12 pm in New Delh

The 67-year-old journalist, was a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV had lost his wife and Mallika's mother, Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, to COVID-19 in June. She was a radiologist.

Vinod and Padmavati had been admitted to a hospital in May after testing positive for the deadly virus. His health has reportedly suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals.