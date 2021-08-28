Actor Gaurav Dixit arrested in drugs case, NCB recovers 'Charas' from his residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Bollywood and TV actor Gaurav Dixit after recovering 'MD' and 'Charas' from his residence. Now, according to ANI, NCB said, "NCB arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit after MD and Charas was recovered from his residence in a raid. He has been arrested in connection with the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan. "A few months ago, NCB had raided Gaurav’s residence in Mumbai post which the actor had gone missing.

Sameer Wankhede, who is NCB’s Zonal Director, issued a statement about Gaurav’s alleged involvement in the drug case. “During interrogation, Khan revealed Dixit’s name and confessed that he used to purchase MDMA and other drugs from Dixit. After a preliminary investigation, it appears that Dixit supplies drugs in Bollywood. A team of NCB visited at Dixit’s residence in Lokhandwala on Friday night but he was not present at home," the official said. Gaurav has been a part of films like ‘Happy Bhaag Jayegi’, ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’, ‘Dahek: A Restless Mind’, ‘The Magic of Cinema’, and ‘Ganga Ke Paar Saiyan Hamar’. He has appeared in TV shows like ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’.