Actor Mira Mithun booked in TN for casteist slur

Chennai, Aug 9 The Cyber wing of the Tamil Nadu police have booked actor-model Mira Mithun for an alleged slur against Scheduled Castes (SC) in a video which has gone viral on social media.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by the Viduthalai Chiruthagai Katchi (VCK), a political party supporting the Dalit cause and led by Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan.

The TN Cyber Crime police said that actor Mira Mithun was booked under seven provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While participating in a talk show, the actor, while answering a question said that normally she would not talk about Scheduled Caste (SC) people.

The complainant alleged that she had blamed movie directors from the Scheduled Castes community for all the wrongs and ills in the movie industry. According to the complainant, she had also asked as to why others in the Tamil movie industry were supporting these directors from the SC community.

The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication front is a co-complainant in the petition against her.

