Actor Prithviraj's production house to present '83' in Malayalam

Chennai, Nov 28 The Malayalam version of one of the year's most eagerly awaited films, '83', which is based on India's historic 1983 cricket World Cup victory, will be presented by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions in association with Reliance Entertainment.

In a statement, actor Prithviraj said, "'83' is a true story of the greatest triumph of the Indian cricket team in the year 1983. It is a riveting tale that needs to be told and I take pride in presenting one of the most awaited films across India and the rest of the world."

Kabir Khan, the film's director and producer, said, "We are honoured to have Prithviraj Productions on board and support the release of the Malayalam version of '83'. The film has a pan-India connect and with the support of Prithviraj, it is sure to appeal to the local audience."

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of the legendary Kapil Dev. The film will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo, playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in the film which is slated for release on December 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor