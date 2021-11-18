Actor Saif Ali Khan calls kiss with Rani Mukherji 'worst kiss ever'.

Omkara actor Saif Ali Khan passed a controversial statement on Kiss with Rani Mukerji said it was his worst kiss ever

Actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Rani Mukerji are all set for their upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actors are going to share the screen after 17years. Even though their chemistry still has not changed they both look the same as they used to 17years ago together. The two have been one of the most successful pairs of Bollywood having featured in hit films like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Ahead of the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Yash Raj Films shared a video where the two stars are seen having candid conversations about their life and movies. In the video, Rani asked Saif, "Do you remember how scared we were to do the kissing shot?” Saif replied, “I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot."

Saif recalled the day they had to shoot for the kissing scene. He said that Rani was being extra nice to him and even asked him about his drive to the set. He said that he was surprised by her behavior, "You said, ‘Listen, you say that you don’t want to kiss me.’ So I said, ‘I can’t say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.’ You said, ‘Listen, I don’t think we should do it," he said. Saif further said, "It was the worst kiss in the history of cinema, it was so uncomfortable. It made me so uncomfortable because you were so uncomfortable."

Saif Ali Khan is doing great in his career after his web series Sacred Games. He is been more seen in digital art. While Rani has recently given the superhit Mardaani 2.