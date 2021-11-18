Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi once again gave a harsh remark on actress Ananya Panday

Gully boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi once again said a harsh remark on actress Ananya Panday. Shiddhant who is doing promotion for his upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 has given a very controversial remark on Ananya Panday. Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi has given an interview to Bollywood Hungama along with his actress Sharvari Wagh where they played a quick rapid-fire round game he was asked about Ananya Panday and he answered it with the harsh remark linking with her Struggling life in Bollywood and nepotism. After being asked Ananya Panday's name he said " Lack of Struggling skills".

Before this in 2020 he also passed the statement on Ananya which went so viral on social media its was also associated with Nepotism in that interview he said "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai." ( Where our dreams come true, their struggles begin). During the panel, Ananya shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism, saying: "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle," she said. And at the moment Siddhant replied to her with this comment.

Talking about Career perspective Shiddhant will be soon seen on 19 November in Bunty Aur Babli 2 along with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Sharvari Wagh.