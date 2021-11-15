Actor Soundararaja blessed with a baby girl
By IANS | Published: November 15, 2021 11:51 AM2021-11-15T11:51:02+5:302021-11-15T12:05:13+5:30
Chennai, Nov 15 Actor Soundararaja, known for his impressive performances in critically acclaimed hits such as the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Dharmadurai' and the Karthi-starrer 'Kadaikutty Singam', was blessed with a baby girl on Sunday.
Confirming the news, the overjoyed actor said that his wife Tamanna and he had been blessed with a daughter.
"Both mother and child are fine," he said and added that the fact that they had been blessed with a girl on Children's Day was a matter of great joy to him.
The actor also said that he was presenting a sapling as a welcome gift to his just-born daughter.
"My heartfelt thanks to you all for your blessings and wishes," he said.
