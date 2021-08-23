Actress Alexandra Djavi of 'Kanchana 3' fame found dead in her rented apartment

Russian actress, Alexandra Djavi who rose to fame with Raghava Lawrence's 'Kanchana 3 is said to have been found dead in her rented apartment in Goa according to a E-Times report. Reportedly, the actress was found hanging in a room with the door latched from inside on Friday. While police indicated that Alexandra might have committed suicide, the investigators are waiting for autopsy report. Goa Police had written to the Russian Embassy to appoint formal representatives to process medico-legal formalities. Russian consulate had informed the reporters that the late actress’ post mortem would be conducted soon after the family representative of the deceased gave consent.

In 2019, she had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against a photographer in Chennai. Alexandra, accused him for seeking favours to click her photographs. According to a report on Filmibeat, the accused was even arrested in Chennai after the complaint was lodged. Goa-based Russian consulate lawyer Vikram Varma spoke about the case and told IANS, “We should rule out any possibility of homicide, because people who commit murder, sometimes disguise their acts in such a clever manner that it appears like a suicide or an accident.” Alexandra Djavi gained fame by acting as the ghost Julie opposite actor-director Raghava Lawrence in Kanchana 3. She lived in Chennai to be able to pursue her acting career in the Tamil film industry.