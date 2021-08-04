Actress Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce, accuses husband of extra-marital affair

Model and Bollywood actor Arzoo Govitrikar as filed for divorce from her businessman husband Siddharth Sabharwal. Arzoo married Siddharth in 2010 and they are parents to seven-year-old son Aashman. In her interview with ETimes TV, the Baghbhan actress said, “I have filed for divorce. Enough is enough and I am not going to take this lying down anymore. I swallowed my pride; I tried, and I tried my best. But matters came to a head and I couldn’t continue with Siddharth. I had so far not spoken in the media, not even when I was hounded by calls from journalists two years ago. But I will talk today. I want to tell you that he has pulled me by my neck and tried to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days when I was beaten up black and blue and I couldn’t come out because I didn’t want my bruises to be seen."

Arzoo further said that the abuse was not just physical but Siddharth used the choicest of expletives on her. "Mujhe bahut gandi gaaliyan deta tha. Imagine, he even hurled casteist abuses at me. He also told me that I am a bai (maid)." Speaking of her ordeal, the actress said, "Siddharth first raised his hand on me two years after our marriage. And after our son was born three years after we became man and wife, he simply drifted apart. He started sleeping in another room. After that, I found out that he has a Russian girlfriend; he was constantly on chats with her. I confronted him about her. I don't know if they're together now because he stays separately. Mind you, I have those chats and the CCTV footage of his violence and it would help me to get justice. "In 2019, the actress had filed a case of domestic violence against Siddharth. In her complaint, the actress alleged that her husband hit her under the influence of alcohol. Arzoo Govitrikar, is the sister of actor-model Aditi Govitrikar,has been a part of TV shows like Naagin and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si. She has also appeared in films like, Baghban and Mere Baap Pehle Aap.



