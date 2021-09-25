Actress Ihana Dhillon recuperating well after serious accident

Mumbai, Sep 25 Actress Ihana Dhillon, who met with a serious accident last month and suffered seven fractures, says she is recuperating well and that post her recovery she will be back to work.

Ihana met with a very serious accident in August and was in the intensive care unit (ICU) for several days.

Ihana said: "I am very grateful to the Almighty for saving me. It was a devastating accident and it could have been a lot worse. The people that I have around me are incredible and each day felt like a blessing."

Ihana will be commencing work from October.

She added: "I would be resuming work next month. I am recuperating well. There is more work to be done but things should be fine soon. We need to take a moment each day to be grateful to be alive and kicking. This is a wonderful life. Sadly we understand it sometimes after something happens. Love and light to all."

Ihana made her Bollywood debut with the movie 'Hate Story 4'. She has also starred in Punjabi movies such as 'Daddy Cool Munde Fool', 'Tiger' and 'Thug Life'.

