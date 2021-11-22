Actress Madhavi Gogate of Anupamaa dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate, who played Rupali Ganguly's mother in the show, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in Mumbai.Reportedly, the actress had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.There were also reports that the veteran actress had been admitted to the hospital and was recovering from Covid infection but her condition deteriorated and she breathed her last in the afternoon on November 21. Gogate’s former co-star Rupali Ganguly shared a post on her social media account and wrote, “So much left unsaid. Sadgati Madhaviji." Rupali also re-shared some of her stills with Gogate from Anupamaa, shared online by fan accounts.

TV actress Nilu Kohli also mourned the demise of Gogate in a social media post, writing, “Madhavi Gogate my dear friend nooooo. I can’t get down to believing that you have left us. Heartbroken @gogatemadhavi you were too young to go. Damn Covid. I wish I had picked up that damn phone and spoken to you when you did not reply to my msg. All I can do is regret now (sic)."Madhavi Gogate was a popular name in the Marathi film and TV industry. She gained wide recognition owing to her role in Ghanchakkar, a Marathi film. Moreover, she was also a part of notable plays such as 'Gela Madhav Kunikade' and 'Bhramacha Bhopala’. Not long ago, she made her Marathi TV debut with Tuza Maza Jamtay.

