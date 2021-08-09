Actress Meera Mithun booked for making casteist remarks against scheduled caste

Actress and model, Meera Mithun has landed in trouble for an alleged slur against Scheduled Castes (SC). The Cyber wing of the Tamil Nadu police have booked the actress. The FIR was lodged following a complaint by the Viduthalai Chiruthagai Katchi (VCK), a political party supporting the Dalit cause and led by Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan.The TN Cyber Crime police said that actor Meera Mithun was booked under seven provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meera in a talk show while answering a question said that normally she would not talk about Scheduled Caste (SC) people.The complainant alleged that she had blamed movie directors from the Scheduled Castes community for all the wrongs and ills in the movie industry. According to the complainant, she had also asked as to why others in the Tamil movie industry were supporting these directors from the SC community. The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication front is a co-complainant in the petition against her.

Meera is known for her minor roles in a few Tamil films. She was also part of the third season of Tamil Bigg Boss. She made her debut in the movie 8 Thottakkal in 2017. Her next appearance was in Vignesh Shivan's heist comedy Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (2018), portraying a supporting role. After seeing her first film, the makers had approached her and cast her opposite Kalaiyarasan as an angry wife. In June 2019, she took part in Star Vijay's Bigg Boss Tamil program. Upon her exit, Mitun received offers to feature in Pandiraj's Namma Veettu Pillai (2019) and Agni Siragugal (2020).

