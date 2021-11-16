Actress Puja Banerjee ties the knot with Kunal Verma

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have shared the first photo of their ‘newly married again’ moment. The actors, who were set to tie the knot last year, had opted for a registered marriage back then, owing to the pandemic. And on Monday, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding.

The couple shared a photo of themselves at their romantic best. In the photo, Kunal is seen kissing Puja’s forehead, while the glowing bride holds him close. Addressing him as patidev, Puja captioned the photo, “Newly married again👰👰 @kunalrverma patidev.”

Sharing the same photo, the doting husband wrote, “♥😇 ban gayi meri rani 👨❤💋👨.”Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma met on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi and fell head over heels in love. After dating each other for more than nine years, they officialised their relationship in 2017 with an engagement ceremony.