Actress Raveena Tandon recalls the time when she was body shamed by female journalist

What comes to mind when we say, the most sensational song of the 90s era, it will be non-other than Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Yes the diva Raveena Tandon had set the fire that time, even today also the song has no competition, and the main reason for the popularity of the song was Raveena Tandon, her hot moves and sizzling chemistry with actor Akshay Kumar was commendable, but do you know that the hottest actor of that era had faced body-shaming by other female journalists, the diva told herself on this regards.

In a recent interview, Raveena recalled her early day in Bollywood and opened up about how negative comments and stories used to write on her, Raveena said, "You will be shocked to know that some of these women editors that I see today who are now probably not editors anymore but they walk around with this big badge of being feminists, unfortunately, those same women used to body-shame, humiliate and bring down another woman just because they were probably in love with a hero or hero-worship or the hero promised them the next big cover for their magazine."

She further said "They wouldn't give a damn. And you were completely at their mercy. So if they didn't like you, it was a personal vendetta that would happen, and you had no choice. That's why sometimes I thank social media that today, we have a direct reach. If there is proof about something, 'Here it is. This is exactly what happened, not what they are saying.' Even if they had to apologize, it would be that one thin line below which nobody would even bother reading because once the headline was out and it was on the stands, it had villainized you completely,"

Talking about the work front, Raveena will be soon seen in the Netflix web series Aranyak.



