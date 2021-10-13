Actress Shriya Saran announces arrival of her baby girl!

Actress Shriya Saran left everyone surprised after she announced that she had welcomed her newborn baby girl in 2020. Shriya who married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018 kept her pregnancy under wraps and only yesterday took to social media to share the life update with her fans and followers. Sharing an adorable video, the actress wrote, "Hello people , we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine . While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil , our world changed for ever …. To a world full of adventures , excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to god !."

Shriya, in an interview, said that she and Andrei decided to start a family during the Covid-19 pandemic when the world ‘(came) to an abrupt halt’. She has now resumed work. Talking to a leading daily, Shriya said, “My baby is 9-months-old and I don’t think that I could’ve hidden her any longer. She’s already a well-travelled baby who has been to quite a few parts around the globe. I feel so happy; it’s like a child has given birth to a mother. Radha is my best friend.” She added, “Radha was born in Barcelona. It’s a planned baby. The world had come to an abrupt halt and we thought it was the best time to start a family.”Shriya, who returned to Mumbai with Andrei recently, said that she has lost her pregnancy weight and is looking forward to being back on the sets. Shriya and Andrei tied the knot in Udaipur in 2018 after several years of being in a relationship. Shriya Saran is known for her role in Ajay Devgn’s 2015 hit film, Drishyam. She was last seen in Jimmy Sheirgill starrer 2018 film Phamous. Last year, Shriya made a guest appearance in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. She will be seen next in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR which will release on January 7, 2022.

