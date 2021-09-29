Actress Shweta Tiwari hospitalised in Mumbai

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been hospitalised. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with weakness and low blood pressure. In a statement to the press, as reported by Indianexpress.com, Shweta's team said, “The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change.” The team assured that Shweta is recovering and would return home soon.

Shweta Tiwari was one of the Top 5 contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. All the travelling and continuous shoots has taken a toll on her health. For her fans, who were quite worried about her health, we have an update. The actress, who suffered from weakness and fatigue, is currently recuperating in a hospital in Mumbai. Shweta Tiwari's team issued a statement for the same, which read, "We have been receiving a lot of calls and messages on Shweta Tiwari's Health. This it to inform everyone that Shweta Tiwari was hospitalised due to weakness and slight low pressure. The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change. We thank you for all the love and good wishes coming her way. She is recovering soon and will be home sooner than we know."



