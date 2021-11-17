Actress Sneha Chavan accuses husband of domestic violence: He is jealous of my success

Marathi actress Sneha Chavan, who rose to fame with the film 'Laal Ishq', has filed a complaint against her husband and actor Aniket Vishwasrao. The actress has filed a complaint against Aniket for alleged physical assault and abuse. Sneha has filed a complaint at Alankar Police Thane in Pune. In the report, Sneha mentioned that her in-laws too assaulted her and allegedly tried to choke her to death.

According to reports, Sneha has also mentioned in her complaint that her husband Aniket Vishwasrao was jealous of her success in the film industry, and he would constantly demean her in front of everyone. She has alleged that his father Chandrakant Vishwasrao and mother Aditi Vishwasrao always backed him in all his deeds. Aniket was earlier in a relationship with Pallavi Subhash for almost eight years. Aniket later tied the knot with actress Sneha Chavan in an intimate ceremony in 2018.