Actress Trisha Kar Madhu’ trolled again by netizens for her viral MMS video

Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu came into the limelight after her private MMS leaked on the internet. The person who has leaked the content is still not known. In the viral MMS video Trisha was seen in an intimate position with an unidentified man in a bedroom. The act had landed her into controversies and surrounded by negative comments all around. Trisha also made it to social media after the video went viral claiming an apology for her act. She also apologised many times, but the social media users don’t really seem to forgive her. After getting trolled multiple times, now she has posted a video of her performing Chatth Puja and netizens dropped comments like “Chatth maa will not forgive you”, “when is the next video going to release ?”, “We are waiting for your next video”, “Don’t do all this puja, this doesn’t suit you”.

A few months ago, the Bhojpuri actress made a clarification about the MMS that went viral.

While netizens are not ready to forgive her, she seems to have moved on from the incident and is now keeping active on her social media handles with positivity. Last month Trisha posted a video on Instagram where she is grooving to the Bengali song 'Dugga Elo'. It is originally sung by Monali Thakur. In the video, she is looked beautiful in her red saree which is teamed with a black sleeveless blouse. She captioned, "#durgapuja #happysaptami #reelkaro #trendingdances #goodmornig #fams #trishakarmadhuofficial".Professionally, Trisha has appeared with several popular Bhojpuri actors such as Pawan Singh, Arvind Akela Kallu and Rakesh Mishra. The actress has also impressed numerous hit music albums and won hearts with her dance moves.