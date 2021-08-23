Actress Zoya Afroz to represent India at Miss International 2021

At the grand finale of Glamanand Supermodel India actress and model, Zoya Afroz was crowned the main winner. Zoya will now represent India at Miss International 2021 pageant. he bagged three sub-titles, namely 'Best in Evening Gown' and 'Miss Glamorous Eyes' and 'Top Model'.

Her first appearance in movies was as a child artist in the television series Kora Kagaz in 1998 and continued to do so in films Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Mann (1999) and Kuch Naa Kaho (2003). In 2014, Afroz made her Bollywood screen debut as an adult in the thriller film The Xposé, which emerged as a commercial success. In 2013, competed in the Femina Miss India 2013 pageant, where she was crowned as second runner-up. At the same pageant, Tanya Sinha was crowned as Miss Globe India and represent India at Miss Globe International.