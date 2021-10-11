Adarsh Gourav: Important for me to be a part of constructive activities

Mumbai, Oct 11 Actor Adarsh Gourav, who earned a nomination in BAFTA courtesy his powerful performance in the film 'The White Tiger', says that it is very important for him to be a part of constructive activities when he has some leisure time.

Adarsh, who will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' which is a coming of age 'digital' story, utilises his free time by meditating and enhancing his singing and acting skills.

"For a performer, it is very crucial to stay focussed and, meditation and daily practice keeps me centred," Adarsh said.

Being a trained Hindustani classical singer as well as a songwriter, the young performer can sing in a variety of genres apart from classical.

He says, "It is very important for me to be a part of constructive activities when I have some leisure time. Meditation and practicing my acting skills keep me grounded and my singing skills help me with the right rhythm and pace. I am very passionate about these activities and I believe they not only help improve my performances but also make me a better person."

Adarsh will be seen working with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' which will release in 2023.

