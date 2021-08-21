'Addams Family 2' opts for same-day theatrical and premium on-demand release

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and BRON Creative's 'The Addams Family 2' will now be made available for at-home rental in the U.S. and Canada on the same day as it opens in theatres.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the animated movie is set for an October 1 release. This decision to switch to a hybrid release comes as film studios are considering how to handle the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

Last month, Paramount announced it was taking ''Clifford the Big Red Dog' off the calendar for September, while Sony rescheduled 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' from September 24 to October 15 and sold off 'Hotel Transylvania 4' to Amazon.

MGM, meanwhile, has repeatedly delayed the release date for 'No Time to Die', the latest Bond film, but is expected to stick with an October 8 premiere date in the U.S.

It remains to be seen whether other titles expected to release this fall, including Sony's 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and Paramount's 'Top Gun: Maverick', will stick with a traditional release in theatres or opt for a hybrid model.

As per Variety, 'The Addams Family 2' voice stars include Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Snoop Dogg as It, Bette Midler as Grandma, Javon 'Wanna' Walton as Pugsley Addams and Bill Hader as Cyrus.

( With inputs from ANI )

