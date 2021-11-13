Adele gushes over her relationship with beau Rich Paul

Singer Adele recently opened up about her relationship with NBA agent Rich Paul, saying it is the most "incredible, openhearted, and easiest" relationship she has ever been in.

TMZ obtained quotes from the recent interview of the 33-year old artist with Rolling Stone, where she detailed her new romance with Paul, saying they first met on the dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party years ago.

But, the duo did not let the things out until June 2021 and was spotted together a month later. The couple made things official shortly after, and have been nearly inseparable ever since.

"I didn't really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself," Adele told in an interview with Rolling Stone as per TMZ.

The couple were spotted attending the NBA Finals in July, LeBron's wife's birthday party in August and more recently, the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Golden State Warriors. She had also introduced him to her 9-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Adele separated from Konecki when she was 30. Konecki now lives across the road from the singer, and they share custody of their son Angelo.

( With inputs from ANI )

