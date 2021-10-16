Adele says she's in a 'strong place now' after completing her upcoming album '30'

British singer-songwriter Adele has opened up about the behind-the-scenes process of crafting her upcoming album '30'.

According to People magazine, while appearing on the 'BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show' with Greg James on Friday, the 33-year-old singer chatted about her forthcoming project, due to drop later this year on November 19, and how the album was "bloody hard to make".

Speaking about the journey of making the LP, Adele said, "I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it."

"I think I got a bit frightened of it for a while and it really, really took care of me big time. Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people's that I loved, discovering new artists on Soundcloud or whatever. It brought so much joy to my life being able to listen to music and wail at the top of my lungs along to my own bloody songs as I was writing them," she continued.

"But yeah, it was bloody hard work to make. I was singing things I didn't even realize I was feeling or thinking. But I'm really, really proud of it and I feel like I can't unlock a door for my own mental health and take the key with me. I've got to leave it in the door for everyone else and I'm in a strong place now where I feel like I can put that vulnerability out," concluded Adele.

Earlier, in a candid statement, the 15-time Grammy winner revealed that when she began working on the album almost three years ago, she didn't feel as secure as she does today. Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki finalized their divorce in March, nearly two years after they first split.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!" she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 'Hello' singer wrote that she'd "learned a lot of blistering truths" about herself along the way, but is finally in a place where she feels comfortable releasing her music to the world.

The mother of one also described the album as a close friend in an extended metaphor that included cheering-up nights of wine and take-out food, helpful advice and self-care.

Wrapping up her statement on a positive note, Adele explained to fans that she's emerged from the darkness and is ready to embrace the light. "I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x," she wrote.

On Thursday evening, Adele had dropped the first taste of her upcoming LP, the album's lead single, 'Easy On Me'. In the piano-backed, emotional track, Adele sings, "Go easy on me, baby. I was still a child. Didn't get the chance to. Feel the world around me."

While appearing virtually on 'BBC1', Adele also said she isn't sure if she will go on tour amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't have any solid plans because of COVID. It's so hard to plan a global tour or a global thing in-person and stuff like that," she explained, as per People magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor