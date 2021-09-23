Aditya Chopra rejects 400 crore offer from Amazon Prime Video?

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the entertainment industry hard and with theatres shutting down the big bucks have dried up for production houses. Amidst all of this, speculations are rife that, Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra, apparently rejected an offer worth Rs 400 crore from OTT giants Amazon Prime Video. As per the report, the boss man of YRF also received several offers from other digital platforms but he apparently declined the same.

"After the second wave of the pandemic, with no clarity on reopening cinema halls in Maharashtra, Amazon Prime made a lucrative offer to Chopra to acquire the entire slate of 4 films for a humongous sum of over Rs. 400 crore. However, without even giving it a thought, the response from Adi was a firm NO," a source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama. The source further mentioned to the entertainment portal that the amount quoted by the OTT platforms would have ensured profit to Aditya Chopra. Having said that, the report even states that the aforementioned OTT giant was even keen to bargain with the YRF headhoncho to get hold of at least four projects of the production house. YRF currently has four big projects like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Prithviraj ready for release. A majority of Bollywood films including Akshay Kumar's Laxmii, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Salman Khan's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, Hungama 2, Sanak have all taken the digital route.