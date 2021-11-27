Adivi Sesh recalls Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents while making movie

Hyderabad, Nov 27 Telugu actor Adivi Sesh on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Sesh will portray the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai attacks in the upcoming movie 'Major'.

The actors, Adivi Sesh and Saie Manjrekar paid their tributes to the martyrs at the iconic hotel in Mumbai, which faced a brutal terror attack, 13 years ago. Adivi Sesh met the parents of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, with who he claims to have organically bonded.

"I have met them multiple times even before they agreed to give inputs for 'Major'. For the first 4-5 times, Unnikrishnan uncle did not believe that I will do this movie. Only after he got connected, that he gave in", Sesh explains.

Sesh conveys that he wants to stay in connection with Unnikrishnan's parents even after the movie. Sesh pointed, "Aunty's food, uncle's prompts, everything regarding them makes me feel at home. They have become like a family, which I want to continue even after the movie. In reality, I even forgot that I had met them for a movie".

The 'Kshanam' actor also mentioned that his journey with Unnikrishnan's parents has so far been comfortable, where he learned minute details of the Major's life and hence admires him the most.

"Sandeep Unnikrishnan loved buns from Bangalore Iyengar Bakery. He was an animal lover and even rescued eagles and puppies. I was trying to get a grip over the smallest of details about his personality," Adivi Sesh concludes.

