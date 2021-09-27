Advertising body honours Anil Kapoor as Brand Endorser of the Year

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actor Anil Kapoor has been awarded the Brand Endorser of the Year award by the International Advertising Association (IAA) here recently.

Anil, who currently endorses 13 brands, was awarded at the IAA Leadership Summit.

Talking about the honour, Anil tells : "It is humbling to receive the Brand Endorser of the Year Award by IAA. Nothing feels better than knowing brands trust you with their products and are ready to mount the campaign on your shoulder. For me, a brand endorsement is more of a responsibility than a job."

International Advertising Association, with IAA Leadership Awards, honours Excellence in Marketing that has had a direct impact on a product or service in terms of overall growth for the brand and company every year.

Meanwhile, on the work front Anil will be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also has 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.

