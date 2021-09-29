Afsana Khan opts out of Bigg Boss 15 after suffering panic attacks

Popular Punjabi singer Afsana Khan has decided to opt out of Bigg Boss 15 due to health reasons. The “Titliyan” fame singer was in quarantine in a Mumbai hospital, where she got a panic attack and was also running a fever. After getting medical help, Afsana decided to fly back to her hometown. “Sorry my fans plz,” she wrote, along with folded hands and crying emojis. Earlier this week, Afsana was introduced as a contestant in a new promo for Bigg Boss 15, along with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal.

Other confirmed contestants include Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. For the unversed, Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 15. This season, the show has a ‘jungle’ theme and contestants will have to stay in a forest and fight for basic necessities before they can enter the main Bigg Boss house. “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit, they will be punished, and luxury budgets will be slashed,” Salman said at a media event.Bigg Boss 15 will kickstart on October 2 at 9:30 pm on Colors.

