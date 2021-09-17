After dad Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan also gets UAE Golden Visa

Hyderabad, Sep 17 Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is the latest Indian personality to be honoured with a UAE Golden Visa.

Introduced in 2019 by the UAE government, the 'Golden Visa' is a new system for long-term residence visas. It lets outsiders live, work and study in the Gulf states without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

Dulquer has been feted with a 10-year Golden Visa by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Government, reports gulfnews.com.

The actor posted a picture on Instagram on receiving it.

"Had the privilege and honour of receiving my golden visa from His Excellency Saood Abdul Aziz in the presence of Mr Yusuf Ali," Dulquer captioned the image.

"It was wonderful to hear of all the future plans of the Abu Dhabi govt to promote film and production activities, and also to encourage new talent locally and internationally. Looking forward to productions, shoots and spending more time in Abu Dhabi and the UAE," he added.

Last month, his father and superstar Mammootty also received his UAE Golden Visa, which was given to him at the same time as Malayalam cinema's other superstar, Mohanlal.

Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas too received their UAE Golden Visa this month.

Among the Hindi film actors, Sanjay Dutt received the UAE Golden Visa, owing to his contribution to the world of arts, culture, and cinema.

