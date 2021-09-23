After Sidharth Shukla, model Jagnoor Aneja dies of sudden cardiac arrest

In a tragic piece of news, Jagnoor Aneja of MTV Love School fame died of a sudden cardiac arrest. The runway director and traveller was in Egypt at the time of his death. For the unversed, Jagnoor was a part of Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar's MTV Love School Season 1 and 2. He first participated in the show with his then-girlfriend Manisha but the two broke up after a fellow contestant questioned Jagnoor's sexual orientation.

The news comes as a shock to his family ,friends and social media followers who are devastated by his sudden demise. A day ago, on September 22, hours before his death, Jagnoor had posted a video from Egypt and captioned it, 'A dream come true when I visited the great pyramids of Giza. Another place ticked off my bucket list.' Earlier this month, Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla passed away suddenly at 40 due to cardiac arrest.