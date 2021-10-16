After wrapping 'Adipurush', Kriti Sanon kickstarts shooting for 'Shehzada'

Indeed a busy bee! Minutes after announcing her wrap-up from the movie 'Adipurush', actor Kriti Sanon informed her fans that she has kick-started shooting for her upcoming film 'Shehzada' also starring Kartik Aryan in the lead role.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kriti shared a short video in which she could be seen getting her makeup done for the first shot of 'Shehzada'.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "And #Shehzada ki Shehzadi ka Day 1."

Kriti tagged Kartik in the video, which led to a series of cute exchanges between the two stars on social media.

Kartik re-shared the video on his Instagram handle too and wrote, "shuru kijiye, mai bhi aaya," and added a heart emoticon to it.

Reposting his video reply, Kriti wrote, "The place awaits you," with a wink emoticon.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' will mark the second collaboration between Kriti and Kartik after their hit 2019 romantic film 'Luka Chuppi'.

Apart from Kriti and Kartik, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of 'Shehzada'.

The upcoming project is an action-packed, musical, family film, which will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the next several months.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, will release on November 4 next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

