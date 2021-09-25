Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal's girlfriend arrested in Goa

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades after recovering drugs in his possession in Goa. Zonal director Sameer Wankhede who was present in Goa, said, “We have arrested him on Friday in Goa in the operation that was meant to target and nab drug peddlers.”

Sources close to NCB revealed that this is the third case that the investigation agency is pursuing against Agisilaos. His name had also cropped up in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Wankhede confirmed and added, “There are now three NCB cases against Agisilaos Demetriades. He was arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case in October 2020. There was a second, Nigerian cocaine case and now this is the third one against him.” Agisilaos Demetriades, was arrested by the NCB in October last year after it raided a resort in Lonavala, where it also allegedly found drugs. He had secured bail in the matter however, he was not released as the NCB had filed an FIR in another drug-related matter. He was arrested for questioning. It was reported that both his residence and the resort were simultaneously raided after the team received a tip-off.