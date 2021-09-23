Agneepath actor Resham Arora falls off a train, seeks financial help

Veteran actor Resham Arora, who has played numerous supporting roles in films and television shows, including a doctor in Mithun Chakraborty’s film ‘Agneepath.' Resham opened up about how he and his family are also dealing with numerous health problems, which have aggravated financial, physical and emotional burden on them. “I fell off a train a couple of years ago, and then was bitten in the leg by some strange insect at a shoot for Ashwini Dheer's show 'Chidiya Ghar', which hindered my movement for some time.

Being in a precarious condition, tragedy further struck me when my wife's eyesight started deteriorating; she contracted acute glaucoma,” shared the actor. He further added, “I am seriously in need of work. CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) has helped me a bit but that's definitely not enough to keep us in good condition. I am broke. I need financial aid."Resham Arora is best-known for making a brief appearance in Amitabh Bachchan's film Agneepath. He featured as a doctor who treats Mithun Chakraborty. Other than that, he also starred as a jailor in the film Khuda Gawah.

