Ahead of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding, Kangana Ranaut hails couples for 'redefining gender stereotype'

As celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a day away from tying the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut seemingly appreciated the couple for "redefining gender stereotype".

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Kangana wrote a long post, talking about how earlier it was difficult for women to be successful and marry someone younger than them.

"Growing up we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women ... for women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women," she began.

Further, she appreciated "men and women both", hinting at Katrina, 38, and Vicky, 33, for "redefining gender stereotype".

"Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film industry breaking the sexist norms... Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype," she added, along with a heart emoticon.

As per reports, the couple is already done with their mehendi ceremony on Tuesday and are looking forward to a grand, Punjabi style sangeet night today.

Several celebrities including 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya, 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari and veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan arrived on Tuesday in Jaipur to join the wedding festivities.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have also flown to attend the wedding; they were seen at the Mumbai airport yesterday.

Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah also flew to Jaipur yesterday for the wedding functions.

Katrina and Vicky, fondly called by fans as VicKat, were spotted flying out of Mumbai on Monday for their destination wedding.

( With inputs from ANI )

