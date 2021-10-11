Aishwarya Khare's new look makes her unrecognisable in 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

Mumbai, Oct 11 Actress Aishwarya Khare shares about her new look in the television serial 'Bhagya Lakshmi' which revolves around a selfless girl 'Lakshmi'. For a particular sequence in the show, Aishwarya will be seen stepping into a unique disguise of a 'Raj Mata' wherein she will be donning a blonde wig, round spectacles and fake rabbit teeth.

The ongoing track witnesses an interesting twist in which 'Rishi' (played by actor Rohit Suchanti) was falsely accused in a molestation case and 'Lakshmi' (Aishwarya Khare) helps in saving 'Rishi' and his family name.

After immense planning, 'Lakshmi' has finally arrived at a rather interesting plan to save her husband. 'Lakshmi' and 'Ayushman' (played by actor Aman Gandhi) have collaborated to expose 'Shanaya' (played by actor Kamya Pandey) and get her to confess her sins and that she wrongly accused Rohit of molesting her.

Talking about her look, Aishwarya said, "Shooting this scene was a super fun experience for Aman and me, as both of us had to wear wigs and we looked absolutely different from what our characters are otherwise. At first, it was a little difficult and I wasn't very sure if the blonde hair and the rabbit teeth would suit me."

"But thankfully we pulled it off quite well. Aman, too, looked amazing donning a 'pagdi' in the Sardar get-up and I am really happy that we both got a chance to explore such different looks while playing our characters. I believe that it truly helps us explore our acting skills," she concluded.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor