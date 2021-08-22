Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares Raksha Bandhan message for fans

Actress and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai shared Raksha Bandhan greetings with fans via her social media handles. In the photos, Aishwarya is wearing a black blazer, flaunting her gold watch and ring. She has her hair tied in a ponytail. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Here’s wishing ALL a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. Treasure TIME with your siblings, seize the moment and create Special memories,"" she wrote

On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan which is directed by Mani Ratnam and based on Kalki Krishnamurty's 1955 novel by the same name. It also starts Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Aishwarya's last release was 2018's Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.