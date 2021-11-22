Ajay Devgn completes 30 years in Bollywood: Akshay Kumar, pens congratulatory message

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn began his career on this day in 1991 when his film Phool Aur Kaante released in theatres amid fanfare.Phool Aur Kaante, directed by Kuku Kohli, attained cult status because of the Raju Chacha hero's stylish entry scene that catered to the younger audience. Its cast included Madhoo, Amrish Puri and Raza Murad. As the superstar completed three decades, his dear friend Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and recalled fond memories from the time when the two would practice martial arts at Juhu beach. Taking to Twitter and sharing a BTS picture from 'Sooryavanshi' shoot.

Thanks Akki, we’ve shared a long innings. And, I’m happy & grateful for your presence alongside❤️ https://t.co/MPp9udjamE — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 22, 2021

Akshay wrote, "Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays!" Responding to his post, Ajay wrote, "Thanks Akki, we’ve shared a long innings. And, I’m happy & grateful for your presence alongside."Even Ajay's team made his day special through a special video which the actor re-tweeted alongside caption, "My team made me repost this But, thank you for all your love. Dua mein yaad rakhna…"Ajay, on Sunday, shared an update about his film 'Thank God' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh and informed that it is scheduled to release on July 29, 2022. He took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy to announce that #ThankGod, a slice of life hilarious film with a message will release on 29th July 2022."'Thank God' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.



