Ajith requests fans to stop calling him 'Thala', superstar wins hearts with his kind gesture

Superstar Ajith has urged his fans and media to refer to him as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as 'Thala.' The statement was issued by Ajith's PR Suresh Chandra. The actor has also wished the fans all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. The actor has requested that the usage of ‘Thala’ to be dismissed henceforth from his movies as well.

Post the request, his fans flocked social media with memes while many said the move increased their respect towards Ajith. For the unversed, the 2001 movie Dheena gave Ajith the nickname ‘Thala.' On the work front, Ajith recently, wrapped up shoot and is waiting for the release of his upcoming much awaited film Valimai. Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Huma Qureshi as female lead and Kartikeya Gummakonda as antagonist.

