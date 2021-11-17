Akshay excited to see how Manushi makes a mark in Hindi film industry

Mumbai, Nov 17 Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has heaped praises on his co-actor Manushi Chhillar. He is excited to see how the "effortless" debutante makes a mark in the Hindi film industry.

Akshay said: "Manushi is undoubtedly a talent to watch out for. Despite Prithviraj being her first film, she was so effortless, so inquisitive and so dedicated that she won the entire team's heart."

Manushi plays the role of his princess Sanyogita in the film.

He added: "Our director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi has found the perfect Sanyogita because Manushi through her grace and her life values instilled by her parents, embodies the spirit of Indian women who are beautiful inside out."

"I'm really excited to see how Manushi makes a mark in our Hindi film industry and I expect them to welcome her with open arms. I'm really proud to be introducing her as Princess Sanyogita."

'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Prithviraj' is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It will be released worldwide on January 21, 2022.

