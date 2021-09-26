Akshay Kumar reacts after IPS officer highlights error in Sooryavanshi BTS pic

Akshay Kumar issued a clarification after IPS officer RK Vij pointed out an error in a behind-the-scenes picture from Sooryavanshi. The picture, shared by the actor on Saturday evening, featured Akshay, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty.Thanking Maharashtra CM, Akshay Kumar shared a behind the scene photograph from the units of Sooryavanshi, together with Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh having a dialog in police uniforms. IPS officer RK Vij commented on the photograph, mentioning a mistake and wrote, “इंस्पेक्टर साहेब बैठे हैं (तन कर) और एस पी साहब खड़े, ऐसे नही होता है जनाब (The Inspector is sitting while the SP is standing, this does not happen).”

जनाब ये तो Behind the Scenes फ़ोटो है। हम कलाकार लोगों के लिए जैसे ही कैमरा ऑन हुआ, एकदम protocol वापस 😊

Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2021

Reacting to the remark made by IPS officer RK Vij, Akshay Kumar defined, “Janab ye toh Behind the Scenes photo hai. Hum Kalakaar logon ke liye jaise hi camera on hua, ekdum protocoal waapas. (Sir, this is a Behind-the-scenes photo. For us artists, as soon as the camera is turned on, protocol returns.) Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it.”The much-awaited cop drama would be the first Bollywood movie to get launched in Maharashtra’s cinema, 18 months after the theatres had been shut within the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra shut theatres after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. While many states reopened the cinema halls last month, Maharashtra had continued to keep the doors closed.