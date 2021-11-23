Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re Trailer to release tomorrow

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush will be seen together in an upcoming film Atrangi Re which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. Fans will finally get to witness the trailer release of much-awaited film tomorrow. Today the lead cast shared a small teaser featuring d the three actors in quirky avatars.

Sara Ali Khan first shared the motion poster of Dhanush’s character and wrote, “Mileyi Vishu se, hamara pehla character. Couldn’t be played by any other actor. From national awards to being called thalaiva- he makes everyone Khush Ji haa you guessed it right it’s Dhanush Dhanush Dhanush.” Immediately she shared Akshay’s character motion poster and introduced him as ‘Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar. Next level energy- adbhud pyaar. Unke saamne sab maanle haar. To ho jayein Tayaar. To meet Mr Akshay Kumar.”'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.