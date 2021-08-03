Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor celebrate 'Bell Bottom' trailer launch in capital

New Delhi, Aug 3 Actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta arrived here on Tuesday to launch the trailer of their film 'Bell Bottom'.

The actors along with producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh met Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR at PVR Priya for the event.

The team together had a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the trailer and 'return of theatre'. This is after a long dry spell that the capital saw a film event taking place.

Earlier in the day, the 'Bell Bottom' team was clicked at Mumbai's international airport as they left for Delhi to launch the trailer.

Akshay was also accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

