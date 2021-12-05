Akshay Kumar wraps up shoot schedule of 'Ram Setu' in Diu

Mumbai, Dec 5 Akshay Kumar has wrapped up a shooting schedule of his ambitious project 'Ram Setu' directed by Abhishek Sharma, the filmmaker who is known for films like 'Tere Bin Laden', 'The Zoya Factor' and 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

Akshay took to his Instagram to announce the schedule wrap. He shared his salt and pepper look from the film where he can be seen donning a bomber jacket paired with cargo pants and sneakers leaning against what looks a pillar of a fort's bastion.

He captioned the image, "Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu. Natural beauty, lovely people, don't miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history. Diu tujhe dil diya."

In addition to Akshay, 'Ram Setu' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Produced by Prime Video alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions, 'Ram Setu' is an action-adventure drama that tells a story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. The film is slated for a Diwali 2022 release.

Apart from that, Akshay will be next seen in 'Atrangi Re', directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film, which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

