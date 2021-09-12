Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom to release on Amazon Prime Video

The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom on Sunday announced the espionage thriller will release digitally, on Amazon Prime Video, on September 16.BellBottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave. BellBottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.“ After getting the theatres going, it is time to take this story to more people, and what better way to do that than releasing Bell Bottom on Amazon Prime Video; with a reach of 240+ countries and territories, I am hoping this tale of an unsung hero reaches audiences far and wide,” Akshay Kumar said in a statement.

Director Ranjit M Tewari said he was happy that BellBottom was arriving on Amazon Prime Video as it’s the perfect mix of an interesting plot and a credible ensemble cast. “I’m delighted that my film is reaching a global audience through Amazon Prime Video. It is a story of many unsung heroes that I felt deserved to be told to one and all. It is the perfect mix of an intriguing plot, actors who’ve given their all that will keep audiences hooked right till the very end. ”The spy thriller takes the audience through the real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s. Lara Dutta also received special attention for her role as Indira Gandhi who was the then Prime Minister of India. On the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of his action-comedy venture Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji and starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.