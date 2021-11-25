Akshay Oberoi learns legal jargons for 'Illegal' Season 2

Mumbai, Nov 25 Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is seen reprising the role of Advocate Akshay Jaitley in the Season 2 of the legal drama titled 'Illegal', required an intensive prep involving learning legal jargons and body language.

Akshay had to learn many legal terms and work on adapting new mannerism for his character in the upcoming digital series.

He said: "In real life I am very different from the character that I play on screen. To make my portrayal real & authentic, I took to learning legal jargons and embodied new mannerisms."

Akshay added: "Since it is a legal drama in various scenes there are a lot of legal terms or jargons that we had to be well versed with and yes the shooting has been extremely productive and I got to learn a lot."

The actor will next be seen in 'Dil Bekaraar' and 'Inside Edge 3'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor