Ali Fazal looking forward to work in sci-fi genre for first time

Mumbai, Sep 20 Actor Ali Fazal has shot for an upcoming short film, an untitled science fiction movie which was recently filmed in Mumbai for four days.

The film is written and directed by 'Cargo' director Arati Kadav. Her previous short was '55 km/sec', which starred Richa Chadha in the lead.

"Collaborating with Arati has been an amazing experience. I have to say that I really had a lot of fun shooting with her and I think she's immensely talented in what she does," Ali said.

He added: "We shot the entire film in the span of just four days in Mumbai. I wish I could share more about the short film, but let's wait for the official announcement to be made first."

Details about the film are still under wraps.

