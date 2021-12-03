Ali Fazal to star in action thriller 'Kandahar' alongside Gerard Butler

Actor Ali Fazal is all set to star in an action thriller titled 'Kandahar' alongside Gerard Butler. 'Kandahar', is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has directed films like 'Angel Has Fallen', 'Felon', Greenland' and an upcoming Film with JK Simmons 'National Champions' among many others. The Mirzapur star will play one of the leading parts in Kandahar, which is based on true incidents. Kandahar is based on the screenplay developed by Ric Roman Waugh with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune.

The story is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan. Kandahar's filming is expected to begin soon in Saudi Arabia. The film is being produced by Thunder Road Films, G-BASE and Capstone Group. Ali Fazal's upcoming Hollywood release includes Death on the Nile also stars Russel Brand and Gal Gadot, which is set to release in February 2022. Based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name, the film is the sequel to the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express.

