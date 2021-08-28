Ali Merchant is excited about his chat show 'Inspiring Icons'

Mumbai, Aug 28 Actor-anchor-DJ Ali Merchant says that he is very excited about his debut with the chat show 'Inspiring Icons' and his first guest actor R. Madhavan.

Ali, known for appearing in TV shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Looteri Dulhan', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha', said how the OTT space is becoming exciting for him.

"The dearth of exciting roles has kept me away from TV for a long time, however, the way OTT content is shaping up in the country, engaged me and when I got an opportunity, I could not resist. It's a bigger space in terms of creativity with no restrictions like the ones you have on television," said Ali.

In the show 'Inspiring Icons', Ali talks to Madhavan about his journey and working in the different film industries, be it Bollywood and South Indian film industry.

During the conversation, Madhavan shares how stepping out of comfort zone was his way to grow as an actor. He shared how making debut in films and working under the direction of iconic filmmakers like Mani Ratnam followed by many other celebrated filmmakers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Raj Kumar Hirani, Anand L. Rai and stepping into the web space with 'Breathe' it is quite an experimental and risk-taking journey he has had as an actor.

Ali, who also explored different avenues of entertainment be it modelling, DJing, live gigs and acting, believes that OTT is a game-changer and with this show, he will create more space for himself.

"Now with the massive rise of OTT it has become a game-changer. The gap between Indian and International content is filling up fast. Our audiences always wanted this kind of realistic content and it's a refreshing change," he signed off.

The show releases on August 29 on MiDigiWorld app.

